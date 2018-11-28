Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will play Wednesday

Matthews (shoulder) will be in action versus the Sharks on Wednesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Matthews return to the lineup ends a 14-game absence due to his shoulder problem. The center figures to slot into the second line alongside Kasperi Kapanen and Patrick Marleau, while Frederik Gauthier will be relegated to a spot in the press box. The 21-year-old Matthews was bogged down in a five-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, but should still be on pace for another 60-plus point campaign. Prior to puck drop, Matthews will need to be activated off injured reserve; however, no additional roster move will be needed since the Leafs are below the 23-man limit.