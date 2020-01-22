Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will sit out All-Star Game
Matthews (wrist) won't play in the All-Star Game but will travel to St. Louis for the event, so he won't face a one-game suspension, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Since he'll be in St. Louis for the event, Matthews won't face the typical one-game suspension for opting out like veterans Alex Ovechkin and Marc-Andre Fleury. Matthews will receive acute treatment for a sore wrist over the weekend, Johnston reported, and he's expected to be good to go when the Maple Leafs return to action Jan. 27 versus the Predators.
