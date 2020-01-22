Play

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will sit out All-Star Game

Matthews (wrist) won't play in the All-Star Game but will travel to St. Louis for the event, so he won't face a one-game suspension, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

Since he'll be in St. Louis for the event, Matthews won't face the typical one-game suspension for opting out like veterans Alex Ovechkin and Marc-Andre Fleury. Matthews will receive acute treatment for a sore wrist over the weekend, Johnston reported, and he's expected to be good to go when the Maple Leafs return to action Jan. 27 versus the Predators.

More News
Our Latest Stories