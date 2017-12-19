Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will travel with team

Matthews (upper body) will join the team as it embarks on a five-game road trip, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Considering the road trip spans 11 days, it's difficult to peg exactly when the young star will rejoin the lineup for the Leafs. He will need to return to practice ahead of his return; a milestone in the rehab Matthews has yet to meet. The team should also confirm his availability before he returns, giving owners a heads up when that occurs.