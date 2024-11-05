Matthews is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will miss Tuesday's divisional matchup against the Bruins.
It's unclear when Matthews picked up the injury, but he'll miss at least one game. The star center has produced five goals and six assists over 13 outings this season. Max Domi will slot in on the top line between Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner as a result of Matthews' absence.
