Matthews (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and will not suit up Sunday against the Islanders, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Matthews has scored 25 points in 14 games since the last time he was absent from Toronto's lineup on March 17. The 24-year-old star picked up a minor injury during Saturday's win over the Senators but fortunately, it doesn't appear to be anything long-term. He's racked up 102 points with a league-leading 58 goals through 70 games this season. Matthews could return as early as Tuesday against the Flyers.