Matthews (wrist) is considered day-to-day and won't play Thursday versus Winnipeg, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Matthews isn't expected to be sidelined for long, but he'll miss at least one contest with his wrist injury. With Matthews on the shelf, Adam Brooks will draw into the lineup against the Jets. Check back for another update on Matthews' status prior to Saturday's game versus Vancouver.
