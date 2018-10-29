Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Won't require surgery

Matthews (shoulder) will not require surgery to repair his injured left shoulder, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Perhaps the only silverlining for fans and fantasy owners is the fact that Matthews didn't re-injure the same shoulder that cost him a month of the 2017-18 campaign. The world-class center was off to a strong start to the season, as he racked up 10 goals and six helpers in 11 games. The 21-year-old will look to continue rolling when he returns to action in late November.