Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Won't travel for Saturday's game
Matthews (upper body) will not accompany the Leafs when they travel to Boston for Saturday's game against the Bruins, NHL.com reports.
Toronto has rattled off two straight wins without Matthews, but it would be a ridiculous assertion to say that the Buds are better off without the 2017 Calder Trophy winner, who has potted 10 goals to complement nine assists and a sterling plus-14 rating over 16 games. By sitting out Saturday, Matthews will have all the way until Thursday to prepare for the next game -- a home tilt against the Devils.
