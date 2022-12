Rindell was put on unconditional waivers Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Rindell is expected to have his contract terminated if he goes unclaimed. That would give the Maple Leafs a little extra flexibility because currently they have 50 players under contract, which is the maximum allowed. The 22-year-old has no points in six AHL games, as well as two goals and four points in five ECHL contests this season.