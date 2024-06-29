Danforth was the 31st overall pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Danford was a bit of a first-round stretch, but the Leafs clearly saw something they liked. He's a reliable, two-way defender who's smart with the puck and skates well. Danforth converted to defense as a teenager, so his game is still developing. Time will tell if he can become a minute-munching, top-four puck mover or simply a bottom-pairing board hopper. Either way, Danforth will peak at 30-35 points without secondary category coverage. So that means his value will be on the ice, not in the fantasy arena.