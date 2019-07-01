Maple Leafs' Ben Harpur: Acquired via trade
Harpur was brought in by the Leafs from the Senators, along with Cody Ceci, Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round pick, in a swap for Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown, and Michael Carcone.
Harpur played in a career-high 51 games last season and could be a regular on the blue line this upcoming season. Even if the 23-year-old plays in all 82 contests, his offensive upside is limited and he likely will top out around the 10-point mark. The Ontario native could offer some fantasy value in deeper formats that account for hits and blocks.
