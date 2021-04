Hutton has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and will make his Toronto debut Thursday versus Vancouver, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sune reports.

Morgan Rielly (rest) and Jake Muzzin (rest) are both getting the night off, paving the way for Hutton to make his Maple Leafs debut. He picked up five points in 34 games with Anaheim before being traded to Toronto at the deadline.