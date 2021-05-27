Hutton (undisclosed) will stay on the shelf for Thursday's Game 5 against Montreal, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Hutton has been skating with the extras but has yet to get back into action at practice with his teammates. Even once cleared to play, the blueliner is far from a lock to break into the lineup, especially if the Leafs keep winning. Given his limited offensive upside -- he failed to register a point in four regular-season games with Toronto -- Hutton won't offer much in the way of fantasy value even if he is cleared to return.