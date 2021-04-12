The Maple Leafs acquired Hutton via trade from the Ducks on Monday for a 2022 fifth-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Hutton's playing on an expiring contract, and he'll add dependable depth to the Maple Leafs' blue line as the team stocks up for a Stanley Cup run. The 27-year-old doesn't provide much offensively, as he has picked up just five points this season, but he's a strong stay-at-home defenseman that can contribute on the penalty kill, too. Hutton will need to quarantine for seven days after arriving in Canada.