Hutton (undisclosed) will remain sidelined for Monday's Game 7 matchup with Montreal, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

At this point, it may not be Hutton's undisclosed injury that is keeping him out of the lineup, but rather the fact that he hasn't featured much for the Leafs since joining the team at the deadline. Even with Jake Muzzin (lower body) set to miss three weeks, the Leafs will turn to Rasmus Sandin rather than inserting Hutton into the lineup.