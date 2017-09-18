Maple Leafs' Ben Smith: On the bubble
Smith, who is on the bubble with the Leafs this season, is working hard to earn a roster spot for 2017-18.
He, Josh Leivo and Eric Fehr, two other players on the bubble, were effectively a checking line in scrimmages over the weekend, but he will need to fight to even get ice time in preseason contests. "You have to fight for that chance and earn it," Smith told the Toronto Sun. "I think the coaching staff knows what I can bring. I have shown I can do it, I just have to do it a bit better."
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ben Smith: Inks one-year deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Ben Smith: Just can't break lineup•
-
Maple Leafs' Ben Smith: Apparently on bench in return from injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Ben Smith: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ben Smith: Misses practice Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ben Smith: Just a single point in 11 games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...