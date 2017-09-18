Maple Leafs' Ben Smith: On the bubble

Smith, who is on the bubble with the Leafs this season, is working hard to earn a roster spot for 2017-18.

He, Josh Leivo and Eric Fehr, two other players on the bubble, were effectively a checking line in scrimmages over the weekend, but he will need to fight to even get ice time in preseason contests. "You have to fight for that chance and earn it," Smith told the Toronto Sun. "I think the coaching staff knows what I can bring. I have shown I can do it, I just have to do it a bit better."