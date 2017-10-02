Maple Leafs' Ben Smith: Waived by team

Smith was designated for waivers by the Leafs on Monday.

Smith logged 36 games for Toronto last year in which he tallied two goals and a pair of assists. The winger was fighting for a spot on the 23-man roster and apparently lost out. Assuming he clears waivers, the 29-year-old will join AHL Toronto, but given his experience, should be on the short list of potential call-ups during the season.