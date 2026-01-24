Groulx scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 4-3 overtime loss to Springfield on Friday.

Groulx has been steady in the AHL lately with 12 goals and six assists over his last 17 games. For the season, the 25-year-old forward has a career-high 19 goals in 39 outings. He's added 14 assists and 89 shots on net. Groulx's strong performance with the Marlies hasn't led to an NHL call-up yet, and since he's on a two-year contract, he won't be able to immediately cash in on what's likely to be his best AHL campaign.