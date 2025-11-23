Maple Leafs' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Two of each in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Groulx scored twice and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 7-2 win over Iowa on Saturday.
This was just the second multi-point effort of the year for Groulx, who had gone three games without a point prior to Saturday. The 25-year-old forward is now at 11 points in 16 appearances in his first year with the Marlies. He's never exceeded the 40-point mark in an AHL campaign, but he had 37 points in 47 outings with Hartford during the 2024-25 regular season and has a decent scoring touch on display so far in 2025-26.
