McMann has been recalled by the Maple Leafs, per the NHL media site.
McMann was sent to AHL Toronto in a paper transaction Monday -- he was always expected to be back with the big club prior to Friday's matchup with Chicago. He's picked up two helpers through three top-level appearances this year.
