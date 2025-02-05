McMann scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

McMann has scored in back-to-back games despite being on the third line for both of them. The 28-year-old winger put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-2 with the first even-strength tally in this contest. He's up to a career-high 16 goals and has matched his personal best with 24 points through 45 outings after reaching that mark in 56 regular-season games last year. McMann also has 114 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-7 rating. Even in a depth role, he adds another toughness and scoring to help in deeper fantasy formats.