McMann scored a goal, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

McMann has nine points, including seven goals, over his last five games. The 27-year-old is looking more and more like a reliable middle-six forward, though his ice time continues to fluctuate. He's up to nine goals, seven assists, 50 shots on net, 62 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 31 outings overall.