McMann scored his first NHL goal Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Penguins.

McMann, who was playing in his 17th career NHL game, wired a wrist shot from the slot at 18:25 of the first period after taking a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi. It's been a long haul for the 27-year-old McMann, who looked ECHL-bound in 2021 after just four points in 21 AHL games the season before. Then an injury opened a spot with the Marlies, and he hasn't looked back since. And now, it's a dream fulfilled for McMann. Well done.