McMann notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

McMann had gone eight games without a helper before assisting on a Nicholas Robertson tally in the second period. The 28-year-old McMann had a strong stretch as a top-line fill in during January, but offense will be harder to sustain in his current third-line role. Overall, he's contributed a career-high 26 points (six on the power play), 122 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-6 rating over 49 appearances.