McMann scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-2 win over the Flyers.
McMann made it 3-1 early in the second period with a one timer from the slot. It was his 20th goal of the season, and the first time he'd hit that mark. Overall, McMann has 33 points, including five game-winning goals, and 141 shots in 63 games this season. He has five points, including three goals, and 14 shots in his last five games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Three points in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Adds insurance tally•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Lends helping hand in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Helps out on power play•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Strikes on power play in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Bulges twine in win•