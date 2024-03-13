McMann signed a two-year, $2.7 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
McMann was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after completing his two-year, $1.525 million deal. The 27-year-old has been a solid secondary scorer and physical presence for the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, recording 10 goals, 18 points, 36 PIM and 84 hits across 40 games while averaging 10:34 of ice time.
