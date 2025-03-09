McMann picked up an assist Saturday in a 7-4 loss to Colorado.

McMann rode shotgun with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, two of the league's best players, for at least part of the game, and he nabbed an assist. He put up one shot and three hits. McMann has gone nine games without a goal after sniping four times in a span of seven games. Overall, he has a sharp 17 goals, 11 assists and 124 shots in 55 games. All three of those are career highs.