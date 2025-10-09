McMann scored a goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

McMann could have more fantasy appeal this season if he sticks on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander, who both assisted on his goal one minute into the game. The 29-year-old McMann had promising stretches last year that correlated with his promotion into a top-six role, allowing him to finish the regular season with 20 goals and 34 points in 74 outings. He also shot 11.8 percent -- while a little high overall, it was a lower rate than in 2023-24, when he shot 12.7 percent over 56 games. McMann could push for something closer to the 40-45 point range while still adding plenty of hits and a few PIM in 2025-26.