McMann tallied a goal, two shots, a minus-1 rating and two hits during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
McMann continues to be productive following his return from an upper-body injury earlier in December with four goals and eight points in his last eight games. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 15 points in 29 games thus far in the 2024-25 campaign.
