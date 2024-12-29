Share Video

McMann tallied a goal, two shots, a minus-1 rating and two hits during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

McMann continues to be productive following his return from an upper-body injury earlier in December with four goals and eight points in his last eight games. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 15 points in 29 games thus far in the 2024-25 campaign.

