McMann (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Toronto also activated Auston Matthews (upper body) and Matthew Knies (upper body) from IR on Saturday while assigning Alex Steeves to the minors. McMann has six goals, one assist, 52 shots on net and 34 hits across 21 games this season. He won't be eligible to play until at least Dec. 6 against Washington, though an exact timeline for his return is unclear.