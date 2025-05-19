McMann produced an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 7.
McMann had two assists over the last two games of the playoffs. In total, he picked up three helpers, 18 shots on net, 49 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 13 postseason outings while filling a third-line role. McMann can do better than that, though this was his first year of playoff experience. He had 20 goals and 34 points in 74 regular-season outings and should be a viable depth pick in fantasy for 2025-26.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Ends lengthy slump with helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Notches helper in Game 1 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Generates assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Hits 20 goal plateau for first time•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Three points in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Adds insurance tally•