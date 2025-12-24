Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Nets 10th goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMann scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.
It was McMann's 10th of the season. For all his ups and downs, he's on pace to deliver a better offensive season than 2024-25 (20 goals, 14 assists; 74 games). McMann is on pace to deliver 23 goals, 40 points and 175 hits, which makes him a bottom-of-the-roster play in deep leagues.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Back from suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Gets one-game ban•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Facing suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Third straight two-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Four points in last two games•