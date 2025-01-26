McMann scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

He scored with a wrist shot from the high slot after Mitch Marner found him from below the goal line. McMann slotted into Matthew Knies' (upper body) spot, and he fit right in with Marner and Auston Matthews. He had seven shots on the night, including six in the first two frames. That gives him 105 in 42 games this season, and he also has 69 hits in that span. McMann was already performing well when he got the promotion, and he now has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games. He's a solid daily play right now.