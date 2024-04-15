McMann (lower body) won't be available for the Leafs' last two regular-season contests. Coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Monday, "We've got a week here before we get going so we'll see where he's at as that approaches," per Mark Masters of TSN.
Based on the coach's comments, McMann could be a doubt for Game 1 of the postseason as well. Without the winger in the lineup, Matthew Knies has been elevated to a top-six role. In his rookie campaign, McMann put up decent numbers with 15 goals on 118 shots, nine assists and 117 hits while averaging 11:34 of ice time.
