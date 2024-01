The Maple Leafs placed McMann (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

McMann could miss only one game as the Maple Leafs are in Winnipeg on Saturday before returning to action after the All-Star break. McMann has been seeing fourth line duty alongside David Kampf and Noah Gregor, Look for Ryan Reaves to get back into the lineup, especially if Calle Jarnkrok (undisclosed) is unable to go, after getting injured in practice Friday.