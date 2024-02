McMann (undisclosed) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Monday's clash with the Islanders, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

McMann has periodically served as a healthy scratch this season, so his return to the lineup probably shouldn't be considered permanent. Once David Kampf (undisclosed) is deemed fit, he will likely replace McMann in the lineup but that's not expected until after the Leafs' next three games. As such, McMann figures to get a longer look in the lineup.