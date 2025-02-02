McMann scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

With the return of Matthew Knies (upper body), McMann moved back down to the third line. The Maple Leafs' replenished lineup didn't cost McMann a power-play role, as he cashed in while skating with the second unit. The winger has three goals and three assists over his last seven outings, but his offense could take a dip now that he's back in a bottom-six role. He's matched his career high with 15 goals, and with 23 points over 44 outings, he's one shy of matching his total output from 56 games in the 2023-24 regular season. McMann has added 111 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-5 rating in 2024-25.