McMann inked a two-year, two-way contract with Toronto on Friday.

McCann has spent the past two years playing for AHL Toronto on a minor-league deal after going undrafted out of Colgate University. In his 60 games for the Marlies this year, the 25-year-old center racked up 24 goals and 11 helpers. Looking ahead to next season, McCann figures to play primarily in the minors but could earn a promotion to the big club if he continues showing off his scoring touch.