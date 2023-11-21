McMcann was demoted to AHL Toronto on Monday, per CapFriendly.
McMann notched two assists in his season debut at the top level but was held scoreless in his next two appearances. The 27-year-old will head back to the AHL level where he's scored three points in six games this season.
