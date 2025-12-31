McMann had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over New Jersey on Tuesday.

McMann's power-play goal stood as the winner. He has four goals, two assists and 20 shots in his last six games, and 22 points, including 13 goals, and 75 shots in 38 games overall. With a bit of luck, McMann could make a charge at 30 goals this season, including a few on the power play, and that's the hardest category to get in fantasy.