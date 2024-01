McMann garnered an assist in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Flames.

McMann is finding his grove offensively of late with three points in his last five games, nearly his entire total for the entire season thus far (seven). The 27-year-old Alberta native is never going to be confused for teammate Auston Matthews but could push for the 20-point threshold this year if he can maintain his current productivity and hold onto his place in the lineup ahead of Nick Robertson and Ryan Reaves (lower body).