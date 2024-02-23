McMann notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

McMann got on the scoresheet again -- he's done so in five of the last six games, amassing seven goals and three assists in that span. The 27-year-old helped out on a John Tavares tally in the first period. McMann has 17 points, 53 shots on net, 64 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances. He's earning steady middle-six minutes, though he's yet to see much more than trace amounts of power-play time.