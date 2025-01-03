McMann scored both Toronto goals in a 2-1 win over the Islanders on Thursday.
McMann has 10 points, including six goals, and 22 shots in his last nine games. He and linemates Max Domi and Nick Robertson outshot the Isles 8-2 at 5v5. McMann is a hidden gem in all formats right now.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Four-game, six-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Extends point streak Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Puts away goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Sets up two goals Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Good to go•