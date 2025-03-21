McMann had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday.
McMann deflected a shot past Igor Shesterkin with 10 seconds left in the first period to put the Leafs up 2-1 going into the first intermission. He continues to put up career totals in goals (19), assists (12) and shots (136). McMann has three points, including two goals, and nine shots in his last three games.
