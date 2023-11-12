McMann picked up two assists in a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.
It was his season debut for the Leafs, and he played 9:49. McMann is up from the AHL to fill in for Ryan Reaves, who was a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old had a great season debut, but he may be hard pressed to stick with the big club.
