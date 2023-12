McMann was skating in a fourth-line role at Tuesday's practice session, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

McMann has been yo-yo-ing between the NHL and AHL all season long, a trend that will likely continue. When he has cracked the Leafs' lineup, the 27-year-old center has generated two assists, five shots and three hits. With McMann's return to the NHL lineup, Ryan Reaves looks set to be a healthy scratch against Ottawa on Thursday.