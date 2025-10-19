Valis scored twice on five shots in AHL Toronto's 2-1 overtime win over Belleville on Saturday.

Valis has a pair of two-goal games over three total contests to begin his AHL campaign. The 21-year-old winger is quickly proving himself as a scoring threat with the Marlies, which could earn him a look with the Maple Leafs at some point. That said, a full season of play in the minors could benefit his development rather than rushing him to the NHL.