Valis scored twice on three shots in AHL Toronto's 4-3 loss to Rochester on Friday.

Valis signed an entry-level deal with the Maple Leafs in March after an 80-point campaign over 66 regular-season games with WHL Prince George. The 21-year-old went undrafted but clearly has some scoring potential. Valis will likely spend the entirety of 2025-26 with the Marlies, as the Maple Leafs have four experienced NHLers buried in the minors to begin this campaign.