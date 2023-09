Kressler suffered an undisclosed injury while participating in the Traverse City Prospects Tournament, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Kressler had 25 goals and 52 points in 47 OHL contests with Flint in 2022-23. Toronto is hoping the 20-year-old's injury isn't serious. Kressler isn't expected to be in the running for a roster spot with the Maple Leafs.