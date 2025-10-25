Carlo notched an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Carlo earned his first point of the season with the helper. The 28-year-old defenseman has occupied a shutdown role in the top four, which fits his skill set and usual deployment. He's supplied 11 shots on net, five hits, eight blocked shots, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating through eight outings this season. Carlo has never recorded a 20-point campaign, so he's not a particularly interesting blueliner in fantasy.