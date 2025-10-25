Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo: Gets on scoresheet with assist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlo notched an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.
Carlo earned his first point of the season with the helper. The 28-year-old defenseman has occupied a shutdown role in the top four, which fits his skill set and usual deployment. He's supplied 11 shots on net, five hits, eight blocked shots, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating through eight outings this season. Carlo has never recorded a 20-point campaign, so he's not a particularly interesting blueliner in fantasy.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo: Logs helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo: First point since trade•
-
Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo: Heading to Toronto•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Provides helper Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Returning to action Thursday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Not playing Tuesday•